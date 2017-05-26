USAYESS team receives several awards

By







9 shares

By KayLynn Roberts-McMurray

The USAYESS team competed on May 13th in Yerington and Carson City Nevada.

The team finished second in sporting clays and finished 2nd overall as a team for the weekend along with several more individual awards.

Each team mate was required to shoot 100 trap and skeet targets each. They competed against several other teams that had up to twenty members on their team, while they were a 5 man squad. All of the youth on this team are members of the Steptoe Valley Trap, Skeet and Target Club. Cody Bliss who is the coach of the team said “the camaraderie and team effort that these boys displayed was quite impressive” “Each team mate was encouraging one another during the entire weekend”.

The team traveled on Saturday, May 13th, where they competed in Yerington, Nevada, and then traveled on to Carson City on May 14th t to compete. Five out of the nine members of the team were able to make the trip and compete thanks to their parents, and Cody Bliss who is the head coach, Bryant Barnson and Bill Ricci who are assistant coaches and Lori Ricci who is a team volunteer.

The next shoot they plan on attending is a NYSSA shoot in Las Vegas at the end of June.

The team will has an upcoming raffle that they will be selling raffle tickets for a chance to win several prizes such as a browning knife set, or 1 of the 2 competition shot gun rifles.

For additional information contact Cody Bliss at 775-296-0077.

Every Wednesday night the Steptoe Valey Trap, Skeet and Target club hold club events for members and non-members beginning at 4:00p.m. The club location is located approximately five miles outside of Ely on the Lackawanna Highway.