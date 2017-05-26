White Pine County Sheriff’s Blotter Report

By







Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office for May 15 – May 21 Information and spellings of names contained in the blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withheld at the requests of persons whose names appear in the blotter or elsewhere in the newspaper that are released by law enforcement agencies that include the WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local, state, federal and tribal law enforcement agencies.

MAY 15

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 34 year old Lenton Butler Jr, of California, was stopped for a traffic violation and later arrested for driving with a suspended license.

REPORT OF A CUSTODY PROBLEM: City – the reporting party claimed to have problems getting visitation with his child. He was advised to consult his attorney.

REPORT OF A VEHICLE VIOLATION: The reporting party complained about an abandoned vehicle. The owner was located and agreed to move the vehicle.

REPORT OF A BURGLARY: City – the reporting party discovered a family member had fraudulently used his banking information. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF FOUND PROPERTY: City – the property was returned to the rightful owner.

REPORT OF VANDALISM: The reporting party claimed someone had damaged her residence. The report was unfounded.

REPORT OF ANIMAL ABUSE: City – the reporting party claimed the suspect wasn’t feeding his dogs. The dogs were checked and appeared to be in good condition.

REPORT OF A DOG PROBLEM: City – the reporting party claimed while walking her dog, another dog was running at large and attacked her dog. A report was completed.

New Bookings: Lenton L Butler Jr / Basic speed and driving with a suspended license / Bail $715

MAY 16

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – a male subject was allegedly walking in public with has pants down. The male was located and advised to pull his pants up, which he complied.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City – two juveniles were counseled on appropriate behavior during school.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City – the subject was contacted and checked okay.

REPORT OF AN ATTEMPTED SUICIDE: City – the subject was located and transported to the hospital.

REPORT OF THREATS: City – the reporting party claimed to have received a message that a subject was going to hurt himself. The subject was located and said he was fine and wouldn’t hurt himself.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: City – the reporting party claimed a male was knocking on apartment doors. The subject was located and claimed to be looking for a friend.

New bookings: Bobbye Carlson / Fraudulent use of a credit card x 2 / Bail $50,000 Jose Ruiz-Lira / Basic speed and driving with a suspended license / Bail $470 / Arrested by NHP

MAY 17

REPORT OF AN OPEN DOOR: City — officer reported while patrolling the Ely area he located a car door that had been left open. The vehicle was checked and the door was secured.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that her bother has been threatening her. The reporting party was advised to obtain a protective order and the incident was documented.

REPORT OF A TRESPASSER: Reporting party stated that an individual has been living on his property illegally and wants him removed. The individual will be contacted and advised to leave.

REPORT OF A PRIVATE PROPERTY ACCIDENT: City — Kayden Davis a juvenile of Ely was operating a vehicle and was backing up. He failed to see another vehicle behind him being operated by Doris Sommer of Twin Falls, ID. Davis vehicle struck Sommer’s vehicle causing damage. An accident report was completed.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK ON A DOG: City — officer contacted the owner of the dogs and check on the dogs. The officer reported that they were fine.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that Kyle A. Edmo age 34 of Ely was arrested on an Ely Justice Court warrant for domestic battery and assault.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: The report was given to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

New bookings: Kyle A. Edmo / Ely Justice Court warrant, domestic battery and assault / Bail $5,000.

MAY 18

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City – the building was checked and found to be secure.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subjects were located and found to be okay.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – a school reported a behavioral problem with a student. The student was contacted and counseled on his behavior.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: City – the reporting party claimed someone damaged his bike. Surveillance video was reviewed and the report was unfounded.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was contacted and was okay.

REPORT OF A PARKING VIOLATION: City – the subject was contacted and moved his vehicle.

REPORT OF A DEATH: Robin Eugene Hill, of Henderson, tried to cross an open culvert and fell into a creek. Due to the fast moving water, age, and health issues, he was unable to recover.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: City – the driver was located and warned about her driving.

REPORT OF STALKING: City – the reporting party claimed a subject has been stalking her. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The subject was located and claimed to be okay.

REPORT OF A BURGLARY: City – the reporting party claimed someone broke into his home and stole several personal items. The investigation continues.

New Bookings: Daniel Widell / Under the influence of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia / Bail $16,000 / Arrested by NHP

MAY 19

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — reporting party stated that she had been battered by her boyfriend. Officer reported that the boyfriend had left the area before they had arrived. Investigation into the incident continues.

REPORT OF A TRAFFIC PROBLEM: City — officer received a report of a manhole cover that had come off and was in the roadway. The cover was placed back on the manhole.

REPORT OF A SUICIDAL SUBJECT: The individual was transported to the E.R. by EMT’S

REPORT OF AN AGENCY ASSIST: City — officers assisted medical staff at the hospital with a patient who was being combative.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — the individual was contacted and was fine.

REPORT OF A PARKING PROBLEM: City — officer received a report of a vehicle that was parked in an alleyway blocking access to the alley. The operator of the vehicle was contacted and advised to move the vehicle.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that Deric T. Jackson age 24 of Ely was arrested on an Ely Municipal Court warrant.

REPORT OF A LOST AND FOUND ITEM: City — reporting party stated that she had located a purse along sided of the roadway. The owner of the purse was contacted and the item was returned.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: False alarm.

New bookings: Deric T. Jackson / Ely Municipal Court warrant, contempt of court / Bail $2,181. Tyler D. Holland / District Court warrant, failure to appear / Bail $10,000. William H. Mullan / Basic speed, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no insurance/ Bail $11,685/ Arrested by the Nevada Highway Patrol Jeffrey R. Signor / Serving time

MAY 20

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that during a traffic stop Tracy L Godfrey age 37 of Ely was arrested for DUI. and license plate method of displayed.

REPORT OF AN INJURED DEER: City – officer located the deer and reported that due to its injuries it had to be euthanized.

REPORT OF A CUSTODY PROBLEM: City — reporting party stated that she was to meet at the Public Safety Building for child exchange, but the father of her child didn’t show up for the exchange, The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that a door to door sales person had come to her residence and that the person was very rude. The individual was contacted and advised to be nice.

REPORT OF A CUSTODY PROBLEM: City — reporting party stated that she was to meet the father of her child at McDonald’s for child custody exchange, but he didn’t show up. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The individual was contacted and he was fine.

REPORT OF A FOUND PHONE: The phone was placed into lost and found.

REPORT OF A DEATH: Officer reported that Michael K. Tyson age 49 of McGill died at his residence of natural causes.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The individual was contacted and she was fine.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that a female had attempted to use a fake ID at her place of employment. The area was patrolled, but the person was not located.

REPORT OF A COW PROBLEM: Reporting party stated that her neighbor’s cows were on her property. Officer advised the reporting party that her property needed to legally fence to keep the cow away. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A DOG PROBLEM: The report was given to Ely Tribal Police.

REPORT OF A NOISE DISTURBANCE: City — officer located the disturbance which was an individual who had music playing from her vehicle. She was advised to turn it down.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City — officer received a report of an individual who had taken several items from a local store without paying for them. The individual was identified and the investigation continues.

REPORT OF A DOG PROBLEM: City — reporting party stated that he was allowing his dog to run off leash when another person threatened to harm his dog. The individual was contacted who stated that the dog was on his property and he didn’t want it there. The reporting party was advised to keep his dog on the leash and to avoid the person’s property.

New bookings: Tracy L Godfrey / DUI and license plate method of display / Bail $965.

MAY 21

REPORT OF A LOST AND FOUND ITEM: City — reporting party stated that she had located a check book alongside a city street. The check book was collected and the owner will be notified.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the parties involved who had engaged in a verbal argument over child care. The parties involved agreed to separate for the day.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that Jacob W. Parr age 26 of Ely was arrested for driving on a revoked license.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT / PRIVATE PROPERTY: City — officer reported that the parties involved had exchanged vehicle information. The accident was not investigated. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A SEARCH AND RESCUE: Officer received a report of an indidvual who had driven his vehicle up Bone Yard Canyon and had gotten stuck in the snow. Search and Rescue was notified who was able to locate the person and assist him in getting his vehicle out.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City — reprint party stated that he is having a hard time living with his father and would like to live with another family member. He was advised to speak with his family about the situation.

REPORT OF POSSIBLE DRUG USE: City — officer contacted the person who was possible using drugs and reported that no problem ere located.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that during a traffic stop Maria G. Bliss age 30 of Ely was arrested for failure to maintain lane of travel and DUI.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: Officer received a report of an indidvual who was threatening to harm herself. The individual was contacted along with family members and the situation was resolved.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: Officer received a report of a domestic battery that had taken place. During the officers investigation Tallon Ricci age 24 of Ely was arrested for domestic battery. He is accused of battering his girlfriend.

New bookings: Jacob W. Parr / Driving revoked / Bail $740.Maria G. Bliss / Failure to maintain lane of travel and DUI/ Bail $1,005. Tallon Ricci / Domestic battery / Bail $3,000.