World speed record broken on Nevada highway

The world record for the fastest speed on a public highway was officially broken last week when driver Robert Allyn and his navigator David Bauer transferred their 2001 Chevrolet Monte Carlo over 90 miles of Nevada Highway 318 at an average speed of 219.6430 miles per hour.

Competing in the Nevada Open Road Challenge, sanctioned by the Silver State Classic Challenge Inc., the pair shattered the previous Guinness World Record of 217.5570 mph set by Jim Peruto May 20, 2012. Peruto also earned his world title during the 2012 Nevada Open Road Challenge.

The NORC and its sister race the Silver State Classic Challenge, also held on Nevada Highway 318 are the only venues to be recognized by Guinness World Records as the undisputed “World Fastest Race on a Public Highway.”

In May 2012 the State of Nevada officially changed the name of Highway 318 to the “Silver State Classic Challenge Highway.” During the event more than 100 miles of this road was closed through White Pine, Nye, and Lincoln counties.

Allyn and Bauer was honored at an awards banquet at Sam’s Town Hotel/Casino in Las Vegas.