WPHS Rodeo Team ready for State Finals

The White Pine Rodeo Team is back from the Wells Nevada Rodeo and now preparing for the state finals in Winnemucca Nevada for both Jr. High and High school Rodeo.
Here are the results for our rodeo athletes of the Wells Rodeo, High School
Teanna Green
Barrel Racing 17th on Saturday and 17th on Sunday
Breakaway 18th on Sunday
Pole bending 8th on Saturday and 8th on Sunday
Morgan Lester
Barrel Racing 30th on Saturday and 28th on Sunday
Pole bending 26th on Saturday and 21st on Sunday
Tabatha Hamilton
Barrel racing 21st on Sunday
Pole bending 9th on Saturday and 26 on Sunday
Catherine Odgers
Breakaway 15th on Saturday
Pole bending 21st on Saturday and 18th on Sunday
Jr. High
Khloe Keppner
Pole bending 13th on Saturday and 7th on Sunday
Goat tying 17th on Sunday
Barrel racing 18th on Saturday and 12th on Sunday
Maggie Wines
Breakaway 10th on Saturday
Pole bending 8th on Saturday and 17th on Sunday
Goat tying 12 on Saturday
Barrel racing 16th on Saturday and 19th on Sunday
If you see any of the Rodeo members around town, wish them luck as they prepare for the Rodeo State Finals May 25th thru the 29th.
The White Pine Rodeo Team Thanks all of you for your support!