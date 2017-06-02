A View From The Past

By







1 shares

By KayLynn Roberts-McMurray

A look back on news articles from thirty, fifty and seventy years ago.

1947 – The senate judiciary committee voted to report favorably on Senate Bill No. 18 which would make qualified women in every state subject to call for duty on federal juries, according to Senator Pat McCarran. At that time, the 27 states barred women from juries and 13 other states permitted women to be excused from jury duty on request.

1967 – The headline in the Ely Times newspaper read “Commissioners want Courthouse, Disagreements Bog Down Approval: A six hour County Commissioner’s meeting was held at the courthouse while they listened to White Pine County Clerk, Eli Evasovic gave a detailed proposition and proposal on the possibly building of an adequate facility for jurisdictional and law enforcement accommodation. White Pine had the cash reserve on deposit and the necessary credit rating to begin the process for governmental funding. But the considerations in use of space, with square footage and the costs of construction at the time bogged down the process in all-out approval by the commissioners, and though commissioners urged favorable decision for construction of a new courthouse-complex, the stalemate will continue to exist.

1987 – Editor Kent Harper wrote “Ely’s two lame duck city councilmen were successful yesterday in blocking passage of a $384,000 agreement to lease police protection from White Pine County”. On the front cover of the Ely Times, the article headline was “City pans County offer”. The contract was due to expire on June 30th, 1987. The council split 3-2 in rejecting the contract for the county sheriff to supply the city with law enforcememt. Councilman Harry Johnson and Carl Stanek, who each had another two years to serve on the board, voted for the agreement. But Ed Spear, who did not seek re-election, and Dorothy Phillips who was defeated by Ernie Flangas voted down the measure. The city blamed the county for upping the ante to provide police coverage Mayor Barlow White thought the county had agreed that the city would commit only the $300,000 but would seek an additional $150,000 from the Nevada Legislature to add to the payment. If the state would not provide the money, the county would settle for the $300,000 he said. But the county had a different version of the agreement. According to the county plan, the city was to pay $384,000 and seek $64,000 from Carson City with the agreement that if the state funding did not materialize the city would pay only the $384,000. That was the plan the county commission approved the week prior, but when the proposal came before the city council, it lost.