‘AG for a Day’ tour making stop in Ely

By







1 shares

Nevada Attorney General, Adam Laxalt will be kicking off his “AG for a Day” Tour by making Ely his first stop on June 8th, 2017.

The tour will bring the Office of the Attorney General to Nevada all across the State.

Although the office represents the interests of all Nevadans each and every day, the “AG for a Day’ tour provides an additional opportunity for Laxalt and his staff to hear the concerns of residents in each ountry and to be directly responsive to them.

The idea for bringing the office to different locations originated in November of 1968 when Nevada Governor Paul Laxalt created his “Capital for a Day” tour. With members of his cabinet, Laxalt traveled the State to identify and address issues of concern.

In keeping with this tradition, Laxalt launched his first tour on Sept. 6 in Fallon.

Laxalt will be accompanied by members of his staff representing major divisions within the Office of the Nevada Attorney General. The Attorney General will be available to the public at the following events:

Veterans Workshop for legal assistance at 10 a.m. at the VFW on the McGill Highway

Boys & Girls Ribbon Cutting at 11 a.m. at the White Pine Middle School on 844 Aultman St.