Captain’s Corner

Submitted by Captain Scott Henriod WPCSO

This week’s Captains Corner I would like to take the opportunity to congratulate Deputy James Stroud and Deputy Tanner Hunt on graduating from the Nevada Peace’s Officers Standards and Training (POST Academy). Both deputies graduated from the academy on May 18th. The graduations ceremony was held in Carson City NV where both deputies received there POST certificates.

Deputy Stroud and Hunt went through an extensive training program for seventeen weeks at the POST Academy in Carson City, NV. Training included, physical fitness, emergency vehicle operations, law and legal procedures, firearms training, patrol operations and procedures, defensive and arrest control tactics, functions of a police officer and numerous other training courses. Both deputies earned high remarks from their training supervisors.

Deputy Hunt will be assigned to work with the Eastern Nevada Narcotics Task Force and Deputy Stroud will be assigned to work as a patrol deputy.

The Sheriff’s Office once again congratulates Deputy Stroud and Hunt on their accomplishments and look forward to having them representing White Pine County.