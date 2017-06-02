Fairbook Helpers

Courtesy photo
A few of the White Pine High School wrestlers help with the compiling of the White Pine County Fairbook. The fairbook has the rules and regulations for the 4-H, FFA, and Open Class entries and the vendors for the county fair.
Courtesy photo
A few of the White Pine High School wrestlers help with the compiling of the White Pine County Fairbook. The fairbook has the rules and regulations for the 4-H, FFA, and Open Class entries and the vendors for the county fair.
Copyright © 2017 Battle Born Media · Copyright © 2017 | Nevada Web Design services by Nevada Central Media using Genesis Framework by StudioPress