By







1 shares

McGill swimming pool park Summer Kickoff will be this Saturday, June 3, 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

There will be a bounce house, watermelon eating contest, sack races and other games. The McGill pool will be official open for the summer.

Hamburgers and hotdogs will be for sale, vendors are welcome, Buy-A-Shot fireworks booth will also be there.

This kick off event is sponsored by the McGill Volunteer Fire Depart. and McGill Revitalization Assoc.