New dental hygienist in Ely

Dr. Sena’s Dental office has a new team member. Samantha Ogden-Reynoso.

Samantha grew up in Ely, and graduated from White Pine County High School.

Upon graduation from high school, she worked as a dental assistant and through her working experience decided to pursue a career in the dental healthcare field.

Samantha attended Clarkson College-Boise, in Boise, Idaho. She graduated in the top three of her dental hygiene class.

She has been employed as a Registered Dental Hygienist in Las Vegas and Dayton, Nevada. She is looking forward to working back in her home town here in Ely where she will have the opportunity to be of service to the members of the community with furthering their dental health education.

She is also looking forward to being home with her family and friends where she can enjoy riding their ATV’s, picnicking in the beautiful mountains and enjoying the fresh air.

She is married to Manuel Reynoso with whom she has three beautiful children with.