Sturgeon and Bailey Junior Elks Students of the Year

By







33 shares

Coy Joseph Sturgeon and Chelsy Lynn Bailey have been named Junior Students of the Year for 2016-2017, according to Ely Elks Lodge #1469.

Sturgeon, age 14, is the son of Mike and Kelly Sturgeon of Ely.

Bailey, age 14, is the daughter of KL and Reva Brandis of Ruth.

Both Sturgeon and Bailey graduated with the Class of 2017 at White Pine Middle School.

The Junior Student of the Year program is sponsored by the Elks Lodge in an effort to bring recognition to the two outstanding students selected from the Junior Students of the Month for 2016-2017.

Junior Students of the Year are selected by the Youth Activities committee in the sponsoring lodge and are suitably honored at promotion activities.

Multiple achievement, citizenship, scholarship and leadership are the basis for selection of Junior Students of the Year.

Sturgeon has been active in football, basketball and track. He was on the Student Council in McGill and volunteers with Mom.

His hobbies are hunting, camping, four wheeling, hiking, traveling and spending time with his family.

Bailey has been active in track, leadership and band. She is the WPMS Student Council Secretary and a 2nd Counselor in her LDS church youth group.

Her hobbies are reading, writing, swimming, running, singing and sledding.