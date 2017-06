By







3 shares

Courtesy photo

Sharie Martin of Ely and Charlie Martin of Great Falls, MT are pleased to announce the engagement and upcoming marriage of their daughter Elizabeth Katherine Martin to Clayton Albert Pritchard, son of Jim Pritchard of Ely and Julie Wright of Ogden, UT. The wedding will be held June 10, 2017 at the Ely Train Depot. The couple will reside in Ely.