White Pine Jr. High and High School Rodeo team finish year

The White Pine Jr. High and High School Rodeo Team has finished another good season ending with the Nevada state rodeo finals in Winnemucca, Nevada over the Memorial Day weekend. The Jr. High and High School Rodeo Team made some impressive runs and performances. As always, our team represented White Pine very well.

These are the results of how our team members end up over all in the state after the dust has settled.

Jr. High division:

Khloe Keppner, Barrel Racing 13th, Goat Tying 19th, Pole Bending 7th.

Maggie Wines, Barrel Racing 14th, Break Away Roping 14th, Goat Tying 13th, Pole Bending 5th, Rifle Shoot 13th.

Kelsey Adamoli Barrel Racing 27th, Pole Bending 24th.

High School division:

Teanna Green, Barrel Racing 26th, Break Away Roping 17th, Pole Bending 18th, Team Roping 17th, with her brother Chace.

Tabatha Hamilton, Barrel Racing 34th, Pole Bending 21st.

Morgan Lester, Barrel Racing 35th, Brake Away Roping 50th, Pole Bending 36th, Team Roping 32nd.

Shay Zeman/Heckethorn, Barrel Racing 42nd, Pole Bending 25th.

Catherine Odgers, Break Away Roping 51st, Pole Bending 31st, Rifle Shoot 6th.

Chace Green, Bull Riding 5th, Steer Wrestling 7th, Team Roping 17th, with his sister Teanna.

Tyler Whipple, Rifle Shoot 2nd, Trap Shoot 1st, for the 3rd year in a row!

Our team has preformed very well throughout the year and thier final placements show this. There are over 150 Jr. High and High School Rodeo members throughout the state of Nevada.

The top 1 thru 4 are going to the National Finals Rodeo. Jr High National Finals Rodeo will be held in Lebanon, Tennessee June 18th thru the 24th. The High School National Finals Rodeo will be held in Gillette, Wyoming July 16th thru the 24th.

Those finishing 5th thru 15th are invited to the Silver State International Rodeo held in Winnemucca, Nevada June 30th thru July 5th.

The White Pine Jr. High and High School Rodeo is scheduled for September 22nd thru the 24th this fall.

If you know any one going into 6th grade through 12th this fall and would be interested in being apart of this amazing team, they can contact any rodeo member for information. Also you can contact Chuck Odgers @ 702-250-7483, or Jimmy Jordan @ 775-293-7399

The White Pine Rodeo Team would like to thank the entire White Pine community for all your support!

Hope you all have a wonderful Summer!