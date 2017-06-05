By







Marion Hyrum Arnoldsen, 90 years old, a Meridian, ID resident, passed away peacefully Monday, May 29, 2017. He was born September 21, 1926, in Preston, NV, the son of Pharo Arnoldsen and Neva Morley. Marion was the third eldest of seven children. He was raised in Preston, NV before enlisting in the Navy during World War II at the age of seventeen. After returning home he married his sweetheart, Colleen Lake on June 29, 1947. They were sealed in the St. George Utah Temple years later. together they raised a daughter, Trudy Ann, born November 3, 1949, who passed away in 1983 of cancer.

Marion worked hard his whole life doing many types of work. He sold cars, delivered mail for the postal service, owned service stations and even a motel, The Sure Rest Motel. He enjoyed camping, hunting, and spending time with his family.

He is survived by 4 grand-children, Jared, Philip, Lynette, Emily; son-in-law, Forrest; 9 great-grandchildren, and one brother, Larry. Marion is preceded in death by his wife, Colleen; parents, siblings: Jay, David, Carol, Darwin, mary Lou; daughters, Turdy and Tammie.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 8, at the 5th Ward LDS Church, 2555 Stoddard Rd., Meridian, ID 83642 with Bishop Edvalson official.

Burial will be in Preston, NV on June 9. Services are under the direction of Cloverdale Funeral Home.