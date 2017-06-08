By







December 3, 1930 – June 5th, 2017

Shirley passed away in Salt Lake City, Utah June 5th 2017 at age 86.

Shirley Stucki Peacock was born to Maude Cannon Stucki and Joseph Ernest Stucki in St George, Utah December 3, 1930. She grew up between Utah and Nevada and attended Lund High School.

She married Joseph Warren Peacock on September 19, 1948 and they lived in a little house at Water Canyon fields and although snowed in, they survived the winter of 1951 where the snow was up to the eaves of the house and Joes mother and father had to bring them groceries with a team of horses and a Sleigh.

She was the mother of three sons, Russel (Russ), Thomas (Tom) and William (Bill).

They purchased a home in Preston and resided there the rest of their lives. She always had the coffee pot on for family and her many friends.

Shirley was active in the LDS Relief Society and worked in the Genealogy Library at the Ely Stake center. Poetry, music and solving crossword puzzles were her favorite pastimes. She remembered lyrics from songs her parents sang on their many trips and during working days.

As a young lady she often helped out the local ranch woman with cooking, baby sitting and other chores. Out of the blue she would come up with little ditties that would entertain us all. Her sense of humor was shared with many. There were so many hours of hard work and sacrifice for the ranch and family. Irrigation, haying, branding and the many trips between Lund and Preston for the boy’s school and activities. Community picnics, Father’s Day picnics, dances, 24th of July Celebrations and the Old Folks Party were some of her favorites. Picking Pinenuts, hunting arrowheads, and getting out in the hills was always rejuvenating. She also loved people watching and visiting with her many friends.

In 1998 she and Joe celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

Shirley is survived by children Russel (Mimi) and Tom (Rene) and grandson Lowry Peacock. Also, sisters, Darlene Herrerra of Winnemucca and Beatrice Sinfield from Lund, brother Randy in Eureka, sister-in-law Sandi Hunt of Myrtle Creek, Oregon and many nieces and nephews that were very special to her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a son, and three brothers.

Funeral Services will be held in the Lund LDS Church at 10 AM Saturday June 10th, followed by burial in the family plot in the Preston Cemetery.