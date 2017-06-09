4th of July theme announced

By







“OUR VETERANS-WE SHALL NEVER FORGET” is the 2017 4th of July Parade theme. To honor our veterans there will not be one person singled out as the Grand Marshall but ALL VETERANS are humbly requested to honor us in being the Grand Marshalls. Parade transportation will be provided for all veterans serving as the Grand Marshalls. We ask all veterans wishing to participate to please RSVP to either Ken Curto at 289-5602 or Bunny Hill at 296-0439. Please leave them a message if needed and you will be called back. We want to ensure that we have enough transportation for all veterans wishing to participate.

The 4th of July Parade will start at 11 a.m. from Broadbent Park and conclude at the County Park. The club encourages pre-registration for the parade by calling 289-2111. Please leave a message regarding your name, phone number and what kind of entry you are registering. If we have questions you will be called. Pre registering eliminates long lines and short tempers on the morning of the 4th. Immediately following the Parade all activities will be held in the County Park this year.

There will be all kinds of fun community activities during the weekend leading up to the 4th in the County Park. Watch the newspaper for information on these individual activities or just plan on attending and enjoying all the festivities.

The annual fireworks display will again be at the County Golf Course at 9 p.m. on the 4th. Bring your lawn chairs, blankets, family and friends and join us on the lawn for one fantastic display as we light up the sky this year.

We look forward to some exciting 4th of July Parade entries and other activities leading up to the 4th. When you see a veteran please thank them for their service. Without their commitment we would not be able to enjoy the freedoms we do.