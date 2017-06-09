American Legion thanks volunteers

By







American Legion Post #3 would like to thank the many volunteers that decorated the Ely cemetery on Friday, May 26.

The first organization is the 4-H and they were represented by Bruce Greenleaf, Abbagail Greenleaf, Joshua Greenleaf, Nathanial Dolezal, Kameron Dolezal, and Ashyn Dolezal.

The second organization is Girl Scout Troop #1349 and they were Melody VanCamp, Lily Ince, Kirra Richardson, Myah Drury, Michelle Thompson, Kendra Thompson and Kaylee Bornman.

Legion members were Ken and Terri Curto, Bob and Beverly Terhune, Duane Lerch, Don Wallis and Lisa Alleman.

Post #3 will also have a fundraiser on Saturday, June 10 at the VFW Post, beginning at 2:00 pm. The proceeds will be going towards Relay for Life and the Post scholarship funding of their WPHS annual scholarship.

The fundraiser will be a barbecue featuring hamburgers, hot dogs, cold drinks etc. Come on out and support Post #3 of the American Legion this year.