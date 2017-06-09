By







1 shares

Looking to get out on the greens this weekend? Try your luck at the Annual Ely Rotary Golf Scramble this weekend.

The entry fee for the Ely Rotary golf tournament is $125 per player with a chance to win $15,000 for the First Hole-In-One on holes #4 and #13. You can enter as a team or as an individual.

A pre-registration party and wine tasting will take place Friday evening at the Golf Course beginning at 7:00 p.m. on June 9th, and a post-round steak BBQ will follow on Saturday, June 10th.

The Ely Rotary is an active group and raises thousands of dollars annually to help fund the educations of deserving Ely youth. For questions, please contact 775-289-5686.