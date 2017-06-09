Bath and Hendrix named Elks Students of the Year

By







Ayden James Bath and Olivia Ryann Hendrix have been named Students of the Year for 2016-2017, according to Ely Elks Lodge #1469.

Bath, age 13, is the son of Jason and Karri Bath of Ely.

Hendrix, age 13, is the daughter of Camie and Weston Hendrix of Ely.

Both Bath and Hendrix graduated with the Class of 2017 at Learning Bridge Charter School.

The Student of the Year program is sponsored by the Elks Lodge in an effort to bring recognition to the two outstanding students selected from the Students of the Month for 2016-2017.

Students of the Year are selected by the Youth Activities committee in the sponsoring lodge and are suitably honored at promotion ceremonies. Multiple achievement, citizenship, scholarship and leadership are the basis for selection of Students of the Year.

Bath is active in soccer and was the Student Council Treasurer during his 6th and 7th grade years.

His hobbies are bike riding, working at Bath Lumber and being with family.

Hendrix has been active in basketball, soccer, volleyball and track.

Her hobbies are gymnastics, 4-H, sports, drawing and traveling.