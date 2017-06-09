Boys & Girls Club is officially open

By







The Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows is now serving White Pine County and officially debuts its newest addition, June 8 at 11:00 with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The summer program will be held at White Pine Middle School 844 Aultman Street, Ely, Nevada beginning June 5th.

The new program is supported by many community leaders. The following will be present at the ceremony: Adam Laxalt, Nevada Attorney General; Melody Van Camp, Mayor of Ely, Nevada; Michael Wheable, White Pine County District Attorney, Lori Hunt, White Pine County School Board President and Adam Young, White Pine County School District Superintendent.

“We are excited to establish a Boys & Girls Club in White Pine County and bring safe, affordable fun to hundreds of youth this summer and beyond. We are also extremely fortunate to have the support of great community leaders in both Washoe and White Pine County,” said Mike Wurm, Executive Director of Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows. The White Pine County Club will be the 22nd location under The Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows.

The Boys & Girls Club in White Pine County will serve youth ages 5-12 and teens ages 13-15. The Club will be open for summer programming beginning June 5th through August 25th from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. The facility will also be open for after school programming and school breaks, to accommodate parents’ varied schedules. While at the Club, young people will participate in a wide range of programs and activities that will support academics, encourage healthy lifestyles and build character and citizenship.

The annual Boys & Girls Club membership fee is $20.00 and the weekly summer camp program fee is $40.00. Field trips will be available for an additional fee. Financial assistance is offered to those who qualify and no child or teen is ever turned away due to an inability to pay. Healthy afternoon snacks will be provided daily. Parents must attend a membership orientation prior to their child or teen’s enrollment.

For more information about the new Boys & Girls Club in White Pine County please call, Mark Jacoby, Director of Program Operations for the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows 775-360-2453.