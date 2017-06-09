Bristlecone Bowmen annual 3-D shoot this weekend

By







The Bristlecone Bowmen will be holding their annual 3-D Archery Shoot this weekend, June 10th and 11th beginning at 7:00 a.m.

Registration will be on Friday from 3:00-6:00p.m. and from 7:00a.m to 11:00a.m. on Saturday.

The shoot will take place at Camp Success which is located approximately six miles from Cave Lake State Park

The format of the shoot will be unmarked 3-D animals. There will be forty animals on Saturday and twenty on Sunday. Adult, youth and cubs score on both days.

Peewee and younger can shoot on both days. An awards ceremonies will be held both days.

Raffle tickets will also be available . Water will be provide, and you can also purchase breakfast or lunch at a nominal price.

For additional information please contact Martin Burdick at 775-293-5596.