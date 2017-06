By







By KayLynn Roberts-McMurray

Two new Ely City Council members were voted in on Tuesday evening. Ernie Flangas who won with 329 votes ran against Rick Stork. Flangas will be replacing Bruce Setterstrom on Seat 1. Tony DeFelice who won with 373 votes ran against George Chachas. DeFelice will be replacing Pat Robinson on Seat 3. Voter turnout was low with 2,352 registered voters, and only 24 percent voting. They will both be sworn in on June 22 .