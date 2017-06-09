Drug Court Grads

Courtesy photo
Two people recently graduated from the Drug Court program last month. Erika Skye and Levi Garcia successfully completed the eighteen month program. Left to right, Judge Steve Dobrescu, Levi Garcia, Erika Skya, and Judge Gary Fairman
