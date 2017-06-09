Everett and Schulz May Elks Students of the Month

By







Nick Everett and Bailey Schulz have been named Students of the Month for May, according to Ely Elks Lodge #1469.

Everett, age 14, is the son of Daryl and Tracey Everett of Ely.

Schulz, age 12, is the daughter of Brent and Susan Stark of Ely. Both are 8th graders at Learning Bridge Charter School.

The Student of the Month program is sponsored by the Elks Lodge in an effort to bring recognition to outstanding students in the area.

Multiple achievement, citizenship, scholarship and leadership are the basis for selection of Students of the Month.

Everett has been active in the Sunset Lanes Jr. bowling league, Junior Jazz and swimming.

His hobbies are bowling, video games, movies, road trips and target practice.

Schulz has been active in track, soccer and school plays in the 4th, 5th and 6th grades. She participated in the school spelling bee and was awarded second place in the elementary drawing contest.

Her hobbies are reading, drawing, exercising, playing the recorder and cooking.