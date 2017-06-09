Gale Oil & Tire expands reach with U-Haul dealership

By







ELY,—U-Haul Company of Nevada, Inc. is pleased to announce that Gale Oil & Tire has signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Ely community.

Gale Oil & Tire at 807 E. Aultman St. will offer U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, support rental items, boxes and in-store pick-up for boxes.Hours of operation for U-Haul rentals are 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. After-hours drop-off is available for customer convenience.

Reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling (775) 289-8882 or visiting https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Ely-NV-89301/002553/ today.

Gale Oil & Tire partners Lance and Alexa Gale are proud to team with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of White Pine County.

U-Haul and Gale Oil & Tire are striving to benefit the environment through sustainability initiatives. Truck sharing is a core U-Haul sustainability business practice that allows individuals to access a fleet of trucks that is larger than what they could access on an individual basis.

Every U-Haul truck placed in a community helps keep 19 personally owned large-capacity vehicles, pickups, SUVs and vans off the road. Fewer vehicles means less traffic congestion, less pollution, less fuel burned and cleaner air.

Gale Oil & Tire is a great place to become U-Haul Famous®. Take your picture in front of a U-Haul product, send it in and your face could land on the side of a U-Haul truck. Upload your photo through Instagram using #uhaulfamous, or go to www.uhaulfamous.com to submit photos and learn more.