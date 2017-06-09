Road construction notice

By







Project Manager Colin Majer for Road and Highway Builders (RHB) will be doing road construction for the Nevada Department of Transportation in the coming months.

The construction will be taking place on US Route 6 from Murry St. to the Highway 318 turn off.

RHB has been performing some minor construction activities over the last couple of weeks on US 6, however starting on June 16th lane closures will begin. There will be a pilot car in use throughout the construction closure and delays could be up to 30 minutes for the traveling public.