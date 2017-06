By







Courtesy photo

It’s Great Outdoors Month, and these children we’re having some fun out at Monte Neva Hot Springs. From left to right: Hunter McVicars, Presley Skadburg, Houston McVicars, Brenley Skadburg and Jersie McVicars. If you have photos of friends and family enjoying the great outdoors, send them in to be published in the paper.

Courtesy photo

The Ruesch family taking in some camping, hiking and biking at Gleason Creek. Pictured: Westin, Hailey, Brody and Alex Ruesch