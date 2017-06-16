Captain’s Corner

By







Submitted by Captain Scott Henriod WPCSO

With the weather finally warming up the Sheriff’s Office see an increased amount of motorcycles and mopeds on the roadways. For those of you that have chosen to ride a moped as your method of transportation you need to be aware of the new laws that have been implemented. First of all what is a moped.

NRS defines a moped as a motor driven scooter, motor driven cycle or similar vehicle that is propelled by a small engine which produces not more than 2 gross brake horsepower, has a displacement of not more than 50 cubic centimeters or produces not more than 1500 watts final output and is capable of a maximum speed of not more than 30 miles per hour on a flat surface.

The new laws governing mopeds are as follows. You are now required to register your moped with DMV. The moped must be registered and licensed with the state of Nevada. This is a onetime registration and it will remain valid as long as you are the owner of the moped. You must hold a valid driver’s license (of any class) to operate the moped. Helmet use is not required (but suggested), liability insurance is not required. The moped must be equipped with all the same safety equipment as a motorcycle in order for it to be driven on a public street.

If you need more information on moped use here is the web address to DMV that can answer your questions. http://dmvnv.com/moped.htm