Ely Elks Lodge celebrates Flag Day

The Ely Elks Lodge observed their annual Flag Day service commemorating the birth of the American Flag on Wednesday, June 14, according to Exalted Ruler Alan Lafferty. The service began at 5:00 pm at the Elks Lodge.

The Flag Day service has been a mandatory event for over 97 years in the Order of Elks and the Elks were instrumental in the founding of Flag Day in 1949 by then President Harry Truman and the U.S. Government.

It is celebrated by more than 800,000 Elksmembers each year.

The program was under the direction of Exalted Ruler Alan Lafferty and the Ely Elks Lodge officers. They were assisted by Girl Scout Troop #1349, Boy Scouts and a patriotic address by Curtis Kerner.

All Elks, VFW, American Legion members and the public were invited to attend the birth of our American Flag.