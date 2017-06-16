Eureka, Nevada based spirits brand for dog lovers

By







Eureka—“For the love of dogs, bourbon & good times,” is the slogan of Nevada’s newest spirits brand – Two Bitch Spirits Ltd.

Two Bitch Spirits Ltd. is the creation of husband and wife team Joe and Lauren Luby, lifelong lovers of dogs and whiskey. “We love getting family and friends together for great times at our home bar,” says Lauren. “Creating our own brand of spirits is just a natural extension of that cheer and friendship to a larger audience.” The company is named for Miss Scarlett and Sage, two Doberman-mix sister pups the couple adopted from a rescue shelter.

Joe Luby recently retired after twenty years in the financial planning business. He said, “I wanted to do something fun, and hopefully, never wear a suit and tie again. And bourbon is a lot of fun!” Batch # 001 of their Two Bitch™ Bourbon – Small Batch With Bite series is now available. The label reflects the two dogs in gold foil, and the batch and bottle numbers are handwritten on each bottle.

The couple reside in Henderson, but plan to move to Eureka in the future. “We spend all of our free time in northeastern Nevada. We hunt and fish up here, have friends here, and have always wanted to retire here. The time was finally right, so we based the company in Eureka as part of that process. Our long-term plan is to build a barrel warehouse where we will age whiskey and have it open to the public so people can come in and see the barrels, try samples, and learn about America’s native spirit – bourbon.”

On June 20th, the couple will make a special presentation to the Eureka County Commissioners. The county will receive a limited edition Founder’s Bottle, and the sheriff will receive bottle # 911, both from the inaugural batch of Two Bitch™ Bourbon.

For more information on the brand’s back story and a list of retailers stocking the bourbon please visit www.twobitchspirits.com.