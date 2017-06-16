Fairbook Winner

By







Courtesy photo

Sarah Dingess, winner of the cover contest is presented with her own copy of the White Pine County Fair Book and a check for $50.00. Presented by Karla Dolezal from Beta Sigma Phi, Hostesses of the WPC Fair to be held August 19th and 20th. Pick up your copy of this years fairbook that contains the rules and regulations for entries and exibits in the fair plus dates and times of events. Fairbooks are at the WPC Library, WPC Extension Office, Chamber of Commerce and the Bristlecone Convention Center in Ely. Carter Agri Systems and Whipple’s in Lund. Lane’s in Preston and at Bradley’s in McGill. You can contact Karla at 296-1228 or Melanie Boynton, Fair Chairman at 296-0468 for more information.