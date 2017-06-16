PTAC to give presentation at RNDC

The Nevada Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC) is doing a presentation at the Rural Nevada Development Corporation (RNDC) conference room on Thursday, June 22, 2017. The presentation will cover what public contracting officers expect, how to determine who to contact at the government agency, how to market to them and how important preparation is before you make the connection.
Event:
HOW TO GET A SEAT AT THE GOVERNMENT TABLE
Presenters:
Maggie Neidigh, Government Contracts Advisor, Nevada Procurement Technical Assistance Center, Mary Kerner, CEO, Rural Nevada Development Corporation
Date:
Thursday, June 22, 2017
Time:
3:00 – 5:00 p.m.
Location:
1320 E. Aultman Street, Ely
Cost:
FREE to the public
RSVP by Phone: 775-291-0784
Program Questions: Contact Maggie Neidigh at (775) 291-0784, or mneidigh@diversifynevada.com