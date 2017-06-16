Snake Valley Festival June 16-17 in Baker celebrates water and community

By







Friends and supporters of Snake Valley will gather in Baker, Nevada during the weekend of June 16-17 for the ninth annual Snake Valley Festival to celebrate and raise funds in support of community preservation. All proceeds from the festival events will benefit Great Basin Water Network (www.greatbasinwater.net) to help protect the water and environment in eastern Nevada and the west desert of Utah.

“We especially want to invite Ely-area residents to join the fun,” said Abby Johnson of Great Basin Water Network. “There’s a lot to see and do including the shortest parade near the Loneliest Highway.”

Great Basin beer tasting at the Whispering Elms will kick off events Friday night. All of the brews featured at the beer tasting are brewed with water from the Great Basin. “The Festival helps Great Basin Water Network to keep water in Snake Valley,” said Johnson of the Great Basin Water Network. “It’s a fun way to raise awareness and money at the same time.” Alongside the beer tasting, enjoy a silent auction (from 7-9:00 pm) with “premier” items.

Saturday includes a pancake breakfast at Kerouac’s Café in downtown Baker. In addition to the parade, events include a community yard sale, food and craft booths, a book sale, a silent auction, bake sale, live music, kids’ games, and a massive water fight. The day will culminate with a BBQ dinner and dance at the Border Inn.

For more information and a list of events, go to www.protectsnakevalley.org or e-mail SnakeValleyFestival@gmail.com