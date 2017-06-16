Steptoe Valley Trap and Skeet team to hold first shoot this weekend

By







It’s Great Outdoors Month, and we found another fun event you can get out and enjoy if you’re looking to do something this weekend.

The Steptoe Valley Trap and Skeet Team are holding their 1st shoot, fundraiser and raffle this Saturday, June 17th, 2017.

The range is located approximately five miles outside of Ely just right off the Lackawanna Road on the right. Registration begins at 8:00a.m., mandatory safety meeting is at 8:30 and the shoot begins at 9:00a.m. You must bring your own ammo, and eye and ear protection.

There will be a five person team shoot, as well as other events. They will also be holding a fundraiser with raffle items such as a Winchester SX3 12 gauge autoloader, a SKB 90TSS 12 gauge over and under and a Browning Knife Tin 440 stainless slip joint knives. Tickets are $10.00 each or 11 for $100.00.

For more details please contact Cody Bliss at 775-296-0077.