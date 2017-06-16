Track caps successful school year

By







A look back at White Pine High boys and girls sports seasons finds a big accomplishment for the track teams. The girls won their fifth consecutive 2A title and the boys put a maybe even bigger feather in the cap by winning the boys championship for the first time since 1942.

The Ladycats earned 138 points to edge out Pershing County with 123. The Bobcat boys tied with Lincoln County with 130 points for first place.

Senior Sam Stewart won three events, the 800 (1:59.81), 1,600 (4:37.97), both personal records, and the 3,200 in a season’s best 10:23.20. Saxtyn Brewster won the triple jump and the boys won the 4×400 relay.

The girls team had only three individual event champions, Lily Fullmer set personal records in winning both the 300m hurdles (46.68) and triple jump (35-4¾), and Emma Boren won the discus (89-2). But the Ladycats placed high enough in other events, including three of four relay races, to earn the points to overcome Pershing County.

The boys team did well in two of their relay races, first in the 4×800 and third in the 4×200. They did well also in the field events, with a second and third place in the high jump, second in pole vault, as well as Brewster winning the triple jump.

On the baseball and softball diamonds, all was not as had been hoped for at the beginning of the season. Being placed in the 2A Northern League, baseball coach Quinn Ewell said it would be “a tough league and you have to bring your A game every time.” No one can fault the boys efforts, but the league is strong and the Bobcats (2-25, 1-19) finished last in the league this first year.

Mike Romero’s softball team (17-13, 15-6) was third behind defending state champion Pershing County and Yerington, but was eliminated in two games at the regional tournament.

Basketball, again in a new league, the boys (10-14, 5-9) did not make the playoffs while the girls (21-8, 12-2), the two-time defending state champions, did win the Northern League, but lost the division title to Pershing County, then lost to Agassi Prep in the state semifinals.

The Bobcat wrestling team placed fifth in the state tournament in February with 70 points. Monte Moore (145) was second place to Tonopah’s Tanner Otteson by an 8-7 count. Eric Pickens took second at 152 pounds, and Sven Pickens placed third at 160 pounds.

Last fall, in volleyball, the Ladycats (31-4-1) were second to Yerington in the league and league tournament, then lost to eventual state champion Calvary Chapel in the state semifinals.

Soccer saw the girls finish league play in second place behind Whittell, but loose to Spring Creek in the first round of the Northern division tournament.

Boys soccer (6-6-4, 4-4), was fourth in the league and did not make the playoffs.

During the football season, the Bobcats (4-6) were a little down this year, fourth in the league, did make the playoffs, but were dominated in a lose to eventual state champion Pershing County in the first round.