White Pine County Sheriff’s Blotter Report

By







1 shares

Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office for June 5 – June 11. Information and spellings of names contained in the blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withheld at the requests of persons whose names appear in the blotter or elsewhere in the newspaper that are released by law enforcement agencies that include the WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local, state, federal and tribal law enforcement agencies.

JUNE 5

REPORT OF A DISTURBANCE:

City — officer contacted several indidvual who had their music playing loud. They were advised to turn it down. They complied.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that he was having a party at his home and one of the guests had refused to leave. He stated that the guest then began fighting with him. Officer contacted several people at the party who provided the same information. The guest was taken to E.R. due to injuries he had sustained during the fight.

REPORT OF A BARKING DOG: Officer contacted the owner of the dog who placed the dog inside the home to prevent any further problems.

REPORT OF A STOLEN VEHICLE: Reporting party stated that her vehicle had been stolen while parked at her residence. During the officers investigation a suspect was identified who was a relative to the reporting party. Investigation into the incident continues.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that his neighbor has a tree that is overgrown and the branches and leaves fall into his yard. He was advised to contact the owner of the property and to resolve the situation.

REPORT OF A CIVIL PROBLEM: City — reporting party stated that she had signed a contract with a company to perform some work at her home and the company has failed to do the work. The reporting party wanted to hire a different company. She was advised to document that the work was not performed before hiring a different company.

REPORT OF A CIVIL PROBLEM: City — reporting party stated that he allowed some people to move onto a parcel of land that he has and they had made a verbal agreement over rent. The reporting party stated that the individuals have failed to pay their rent. He was advised on the eviction process needed to remove them from his property.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: False alarm.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that he is separated from his wife and that his retirement check was sent to his home where his wife lives. He was concerned that his wife would deposit the check into her account. He was advised to contact the bank and discuss the issue with them.

REPORT OF THREATS: City — reporting party stated that she is separated from her husband and that her husband has sent her several threating text messages. The reporting party was advised to obtain proactive order.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: City — reporting party stated that while she was babysitting several children one of the children damaged her bathroom door. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF AN UNDERAGE PERSON OBTAINING ALCOHOL: City — officer received a report of a person purchasing alcohol at a local bar. Officer located the person and trespassed him from the establishment.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City — officer received a report of several juveniles who had climbed onto a school building roof. The juveniles were contacted and released to their parents. A report will be sent to Juvenile Probation.

New bookings: None

JUNE 6

REPORT OF A DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the parties involved who were intoxicated and speaking loudly. They were advised to keep the peace.

REPORT OF A DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the parties involved who stated that they had engaged in a verbal argument. The parties involved were advised to keep the peace.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The individual was contacted and he stated that he was fine.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: Reporting party stated that his roommate had punched a hole in a wall in their apartment. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The individual was contacted who stated that he was fine.

REPORT OF A CHILD CUSTODY PROBLEM: City — reporting party stated that the father of her child was moving out of state and is threating to take their child in common with him. The reporting party was advised to follow their child custody order and to speak to her attorney if she had further questions.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City — reporting party stated that he had an argument with his mother and doesn’t want to go home. The juvenile was advised to return home and if further problems occurred to call the Sheriff’s Office. No other problems were reported.

REPORT OF A POSSIBLE DRUNK DRIVER: City — the area was patrolled, but the vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The individual was contacted and he stated that he was fine.

REPORT OF A THEFT: Reporting party stated that he receives his medication through the mail service, but lately he hasn’t received them. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: Officer received a report of a vehicle accident located on the Duck Creek Road. Officer reported that during his investigation one of the vehicle operators was identified as Jenae M. Wise age 23 of Ely. Wise was arrested for DUI.

REPORT OF HARASSMENT: City — reporting party stated that several individuals were making false accusation about her. The reporting party wanted the incident documented. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: City — officer contacted the operator of the vehicle and advised him to leave the area. He complied.

REPORT OF A BATTERY: Officer received a report of two inmates at the Public Safety Building Jail Facility who had battered each other. Investigation into the incident continues.

New bookings: Jenae M. Wise / DUI / Bail $1,140.

JUNE 7

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted one of the parties involved who was having an argument with her boyfriend over the telephone. No problems were located and the involved party was advised to keep the peace.

REPORT OF A CIVIL PROBLEM: City — reporting party stated that an eviction notice had been severed on the occupants of an apartment and she wanted to change the locks on the door. The reporting party was advised that the statues of the eviction is still pending.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — officer contacted the mother and her children and reported that they were fine. No problems were located.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The indidvual was contacted who stated that she was fine. She stated that she was travailing through the Ely area. She requested no assistance.

REPORT OF A DOG BITE: City — reporting party stated that while she was conducting business at a local Ely residence she was bitten by a dog. Officer contacted the owner of the dog who provided all necessary documentation on the dog’s vaccinations. The reporting party received medical treatment at the local clinic.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the parties involved who stated that they had engaged in a verbal argument. Both parties involved were advised to keep the peace.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — officer reported that the person was fine and no assistance was requested.

REPORT OF POSSIBLE DRUG USE: City — officer contacted the parties involved who were watching a movie. No drug use or others problems were located.

New bookings: Hayley M. Lingle / Probation violation / No bail George E. Skoken/ Non-resident driving suspended / Bail $355. / Arrested by the Nevada Highway Patrol

JUNE 8

REPORT OF A DISTURBANCE: Deputies checked the area, but found no disturbance.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The subject was okay.

REPORT OF AN ATTEMPT TO LOCATE: City – the subject was located and returned to his family.

REPORT OF THREATS: City – the reporting party claimed another person was sending her threatening text messages. She was provided information on how to obtain a stalking and harassment order.

REPORT OF A PRIVATE PROPERTY ACCIDENT: City – Paul Wilson of Arizona struck a parked and unoccupied vehicle while he was attempting to park. A report was completed.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: The owner arrived and the building checked okay.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIONS VEHICLE: A vehicle was reportedly in front of a residence and someone saw two people get out and jump the fence. The people were located and had permission to be on the property.

REPORT OF A PRIVATE PROPERTY ACCIDENT: Lawrence Goudy, of Ely, accidentally backed into a shed in a private parking lot. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: City – the area was checked, but the vehicle was gone.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: Multiple juveniles were reportedly driving dirt bikes recklessly in a residential area. Officers located them and discovered they had also been discharging fireworks. The juveniles were released to their parents and reports submitted to Juvenile Probation.

New Bookings: David Lynn Ulibarri / Hold for Drug CourtMichael David Miller / Basic speed and driving on a revoked license / Bail $715 / Arrested by NHP

JUNE 9

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City — officer received a report of a juvenile riding an unregistered motorcycle on a city street. Officer located the juvenile and spoke to him and his guardian about the violations of law that had occurred. The juvenile was issued a warning.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: Officer received a report of several juveniles playing on some old machinery and the reporting party was concerned for their safety. Officer patrolled the area, but the juveniles were not located.

REPORT OF THREATS: City — reporting party stated that he is being disrespected at his home. He stated that he is moving out. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City — reporting party stated that a person had come to her home while she was gone and took her dog. The person was contacted and the dog was returned. No further action was requested by teh reporting party.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: City — reporting party stated that an individual who suffers from mental illness came into her place of employment and attempted to cash a check he had found. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that her husband had stolen her cell phone. The husband had left the residence before officers arrived. Officers are attempting to locate the husband.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that his care giver had stolen his key to his vehicle. Officer reported that the keys were located inside the residence. No crime had occurred.

REPORT OF POSSIBLE HARASSMENT: City — reporting party stated that she is receiving unwanted phone calls and believes she is being followed. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A FIGHT: Officer contacted the parties involved who had gotten into an argument over an X Box game. The argument had turned physical where one of the subjects involved had battered the other. Officer reported that the incident will be forwarded to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: False alarm.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City — false alarm.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: Officer reported that Casey J. Jones age 38 of Ely was arrested for failure to maintain lane of travel and DUI.

REPORT OF A DISTURBANCE: City — officer received a report of a local bar that was playing music to loud. The business was contacted and advised to close the doors to the business.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — officer contacted the person and reported that they were fine.

New bookings: Casey J. Jones / Failure to maintain lane of travel and DUI/ Bail $1,215.James C. Olafsen/ Serving time

JUNE 10

REPORT OF A MOTORCYCLE DISTURBANCE: City — officer patrolled the area, but the motorcycle was not located.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: Officer contacted the operator of the vehicle who stated that he had struck a deer causing damage to the vehicle. He and a passenger of the vehicle obtained a ride into town.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: Officer contacted the person and reported that he was fine.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — officer contacted the person and reported that she was fine.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: City — officer contacted the owner of the vehicle and advised him to remove it off private property.

REPORT OF A CIVIL STAND BY: City — officer performed a court ordered civil standby while a person removed some property from a home.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that he was asked to perform some work for an individual and now the individual was refusing to pay. Officer contacted the person who was refusing to pay for the service provided. The individual was then issued a citation for the violation.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: Officer received a report of several children walking in the roadway. The area was patrolled, but they were not located. REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECTCity — officer received a report of several subjects causing a disturbance at a local bar. Officer contacted the parties involved and identified one of them as Larry Anderson age 64 of Spring Creek, NV. Anderson was arrested on two Elko County warrants. REPORT OF A DOG PROBLEMCity — reporting party stated that her neighbor’s dog acts aggressive towards her children who play in her yard. Officer contacted the owner of the dog who stated that the children tease the dog. Both parties involved were advised of the problems. REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECTCity — reporting party stated that an individual comes to her home late at night and has also been coming to her place of work. The reporting party wanted the person trespassed from those area. Officer patrolled the area, but the person was not located. REPORT OF A FIGHTCity — officer received a report of several people fighting at a local business. Officer contacted the parties involved who had been arguing over some type of agreement between the parties. The parties involved separated for the night. REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECTCity — officer received a report of several subjects causing a disturbance at a local bar. Officer contacted the parties involved and advised them to leave. They complied. REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEMOfficer received a report of juveniles throwing eggs at vehicles. The area was patrolled, but the juveniles were not located. New bookings Larry Anderson / Elko County warrants / Bail $415. / $655.JUNE 11 REPORT OF A SUICIDAL SUBJECTCity — officer received a report of an individual who was threatening to take his own life. Officer contacted the person who denied the allegation and stated that he was fine. Family members were present to make sure the person didn’t harm himself. REPORT OF AN ARRESTCity — officer reported that Jordan M. Wilcox age 20 of Ely was arrested for unsafe u- turn, DUI, open container of alcohol in a vehicle, and minor in consumption. REPORT OF AN ALARM City — false alarm. REPORT OF AN AGENCY ASSISTOfficer received a report from the Nevada Highway Patrol of a vehicle that left the scene of an accident located in Elko County. Officers located the vehicle and the operator in the Ely area. The operator received medical treatment at the local hospital. The information was forwarded to the Highway Patrol. REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECTThe report was given to the Nye County Duckwater Police Department. REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGECity — reporting party stated that he owns a vacant building in the Ely area and that someone had damaged one of the windows on the building. The incident was documented. REPORT OF AN ACCIDENTOfficer made contact with the indidvual who had fallen of his motorcycle. The individual stated that he was fine and reported no damage to the bike. REPORT OF A DEATHOfficer reported that Rodney L Kenney age 59 of McGill died at his residence of natural causes. REPORT OF A MOTORCYCLE DISTURBANCEOfficer received a report of an unregistered motorcycle being operated on a county road. The area was patrolled, but it was not located. REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECKOfficer reported that the child and father were contacted and were fine. REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECTCity — reporting party stated that an individual had come to her home and during his visit he started an argument. When officers arrived the individual had already left the area. New bookings Jordan M. Wilcox / Unsafe U-Turn, open container of alcohol in a vehicle, minor in consumption and DUI / Bail $1,675.