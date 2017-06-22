By







1930- 2017

Cllifford Dale Clay passed away on June 9, 2017 in Salt Lake City, Utah and graveside services were held June 14, 2017 at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Estates with family in attendance.

Dale was born April 3, 1930 in Tonopah, Nevada to Clifford Daniel and Myrtle (Scilli) Clays. He was their second child and only son.

Dale grew up in McGill, Nevada, attended local schools, graduating from White Pine High School in 1948. He joined the US Army in May 1951, serving in the Korean War and was assigned to a MASH Unit until he was honorably discharged in May1953.

Dale returned to Ely and was employed with Kennecott Copper Corporation working in the Reverbs in McGill. He then moved to San Manuel, Arizona, leaving there after six months moving to Florida, then returning to Ely. Dale made his way to Salt Lake City, and was employed at the See’s Candy Company; he was custodian for the Federal Reserve Bank and J.C.Penney’s.

He met and married Sybil Herrick Barton in July 1965. Together they had two businesses, refiling fire extinguishers and a carpet cleaning business. He returned to Ely after Sybil’s passing in October 1998.

Dale is preceded in death by his parents, his two sisters, Ruth and Marilyn, a son-in-law, Sherm and a granddaughter, Shannon.

He is survived by a stepson, Neil (Donna) Barton of Salt Lake City, stepdaughter, Eileen Norris of Idaho, 11 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 30 great great-grandchildlren.

He is also survived by two nephews, (by his sister Ruth); Douglas L. (Kathleen) Harwood of Ely, Scott E. (Malissa) Harwood of Pueblo, Colorado; by sister Marilyn; niece, Dana (Rick) Stark of Sun City, Arizona and nephew Jerry Maldonado of Elko, Nevada.

Dale will be greatly missed by family and friends.