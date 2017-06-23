Captain’s Corner

By







Submitted by Captain Scott Henriod WPCSO

The White Pine County Sheriff’s Office Employee’s Association held its first annual field day for the community on June 17.

The field day was held at Steptoe Park and was a free event for the community. Activities included a slip and slid, bounce house, dunk tank, where you got to dunk a deputy sheriff, (which seemed to be one of the most popular attractions), tug of war, three legged race, water balloon toss, egg on a spoon race and several other fun filled games.

A barbeque was also part of the field day where the participants enjoyed a hot dog, chips and cookies.

Approximately 200 children attended along with their parents or guardians.

The association would like to thank all those who helped during the event and also those that sponsored the event. The sponsors were Ridley’s Market, Sports World, KDSS, KGHM Robinson Mine, and Frito Lay.

The White Pine County Sheriff’s Office Employees Association is proud to serve the citizens of White Pine County and look forward to assisting and helping in our great community.

