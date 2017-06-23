You are here: Home / Lifestyle / College Grad

Patrick Howe, son of Richard Howe of Ely, and Sistin Gower of Incline Village graduated from the University of Nevada Reno with a Bachelor’s degree in marketing from the UNR School of Business.

