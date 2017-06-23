You are here: Home / Lifestyle / Elks Little League All-Star donation

Elks Little League All-Star donation

June 23, 2017 By Leave a Comment

Courtesy photo/KEN CURTO
Pictured from left to right:  (front row) Brett Hardy, Joe Barnes, Exalted Ruler Alan Lafferty, Rachael Luce,  Charlie Hall and Jim Marques.

Ely Elks Lodge #1469 hosted the 24  All-Star Little League team members and their parents and coaches on Saturday at the Elks Lodge for a hot dog dinner and check presentation.

The White Pine All-Stars have two teams, ages 10 and 11 and ages 11-12.

The 10-11 year old team will play in Winnemucca on June 29 and the 11-12 year old team will play in Elko on July 6 in the Little League All-Star tournament.

Ely Elks Lodge presented the All-Stars with a check for $1,000 for their expenses in the All-Star tournament.

