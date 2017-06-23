You are here: Home / Lifestyle / Enjoying the Great Outdoors

Enjoying the Great Outdoors

Spending time with grandpa exploring the creeks in the Duck Creek area. Bryson Lawrence, Taylinn Nicholson and grandpa Gary Stokes. Summer time is one of the seasons to be in the great outdoors in White Pine County.

What’s better than watermelon in the summer? Having it at the “Creeks”. Michaelynn, Jaedyn, Blakelee, and Mikayla Garcia were doing just that up at Timber Creek!

Looks like the Great Outdoors is for everyone! Denton Dorn and Bethany Coca. brought along Buckle. Blendzin. and Seagram with them to enjoy a hike at Cave Lake.

Allie Antoniu and Alyssa Reynoso enjoying Cave Lake on their kayaks.

Guess where these two young ladies are?? Danny Laswell and Hannah Joy Laswell were at Bird Creek taking in the fresh air and the beautiful view!

