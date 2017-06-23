Enjoying the Great Outdoors

Courtesy photo
Spending time with grandpa exploring the creeks in the Duck Creek area. Bryson Lawrence, Taylinn Nicholson and grandpa Gary Stokes. Summer time is one of the seasons to be in the great outdoors in White Pine County.
Courtesy photo
Spending time with grandpa exploring the creeks in the Duck Creek area. Bryson Lawrence, Taylinn Nicholson and grandpa Gary Stokes. Summer time is one of the seasons to be in the great outdoors in White Pine County.
Copyright © 2017 Battle Born Media · Copyright © 2017 | Nevada Web Design services by Nevada Central Media using Genesis Framework by StudioPress