Five arrested for stolen property and drug possession

On June 14, 2017 the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a home in the Ely area that had been burglarized. The owners of the home had been out of town for several days and when they returned they observed that someone had forced their way into their home. The suspects had stolen firearms, mediation, currency and personal items belonging to the reporting party.

On June 20th an officer made a traffic stop on a vehicle that was being operated by Tyson R. Pearce age 26 of Reno. Officer reported that Pearce was arrested for expired vehicle registration and possession of a controlled substance. Officer reported that a search warrant was obtained for a local motel room where Pearce was seen leaving.

During the search of the motel room an occupant in the room was identified as Garrett W. Munson age 26 of McGill. Officers reported that several items were located in the room that were identified as being stolen from the burglary reported on the 14th along with a controlled substance. Munson was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of stolen property, possession of stolen firearms, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Pearce was also charged with possession of stolen property, possession of stolen firearms, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

On June 20, 2017 the Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant on a home in the Ely area. During the search of the home officers located several more items that had been stolen from the burglary. Officers reported that the occupants of the home were arrested and identified as the following.

Sarah Armstrong age 39 of Ely, Loren Betlach age 30 of Ely, and Devin T. Hutchison age 32 of Ely. All three suspects were arrested for possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled substance.

All five suspects are being held at the White Pine County Public Safety Building. Bail was set for Hutchison,

Betlach, and Armstrong at $150,000. Bail was set for Pearce and Munson at $200,000.

Investigation into the burglary and drug related crimes continues and more arrests are expected.