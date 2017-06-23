Governor approves pay raise for state employees

By







Associated Press

CARSON CITY — Gov. Brian Sandoval approved an additional 1-percent pay raise for Nevada state government employees each of the next two years.

His signature on Senate Bill 368 means state workers will see a total 3-percent increase each year.

It will be double the raise they got over the previous biennium.

Union president Harry Schiffman says it still leaves state workers a far cry from where they were before the economic downturn.

Schiffman and state employees who traveled to the Legislature this session requested a 10 percent increase each of the next two years.

There are roughly 18,000 state workers in Nevada.