Letters to the Editor

U.S. Senate plans to fast track a bad health care bill.

By a roll call vote on May 4, 2017, two hundred seventeen United States Representatives, including Mark Amodei (R-NV), voted to take health care away from 23 million people. It was called the American Health Care Act. I call it the roll of shame. Now, a small group of Senators are writing in secret. They plan to fast track a bill that will be about the same as the House bill. They expect a Congressional Budget Office score by June 26. Then they hope to pass it by June 30, before people realize how bad it is. It will not be a health care bill. It will be a tax cut for billionaires. Contact Senator Dean Heller (R-NV) at 202-224-6244. What Senator wants to add their name to the roll of shame? Vote cruel, irresponsible politicians out of office.

