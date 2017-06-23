You are here: Home / Lifestyle / Little League players win big for selling raffle tickets

Little League players win big for selling raffle tickets

June 23, 2017 By Leave a Comment

Courtesy photo
Back row left to right: Kristi Whipple, Vice-President of White Pine Little league, and Meg Rhoades, Treasurer of White Pine Little League. Front row left to right: Rachael Luce, President of White Pine Little League, Joshua Williams and Cole Bradshaw representing Sportsworld.

Courtesy photo
Rachael Luce, President of White Pine Little League with Meg Rhoades, Treasurer of White Pine Little League and mom to Ben Rhoades

By: Rachael Luce 

Little League players are allowed one big fundraiser per season.

This year the League consisted of 5 T-Ball teams, 5 Farm League teams, 3 Minor League teams and 3 Major League teams.

The teams were given raffle tickets to raffle off a pig donated by D Bar X Meats.  This year we had 2 prizes.

For ages 7 and under, the player who sold the most tickets would win a bike and for ages 8 and up, the player who sold the most tickets would win a free camp with the Las Vegas Baseball Academy.

This year Joshua Williams, son of Jeff and Ida Williams, who played for the t-ball Phillies sold 90 tickets and won the bike donated by Sportsworld.

Ben Rhoades, son of Meg Rhoades and Joe Rhoades, who played for the major league Angels sold 100 tickets winning himself the camp with the Las Vegas Baseball Academy. Thank you to everyone who supported this fundraiser.

