New Loves truck stop ready to open

By







127 shares

By KayLynn Roberts-McMurray

The Ely Times

The construction is complete, the paving is done, and the store and restaurant are stocked and ready for business.

Love’s new store is set to open Thursday, June 29, around 7 a.m.

This new travel stop, located at 1701 Great Basin Blvd. at the corner of highways 6/93, will be 12,000 square feet and feature a Carl’s Jr. restaurant.

There will be 60 truck parking spaces for professional drivers, and the new travel stop will result in 50 new jobs to the area.

Love’s staff said “That’s part of our commitment to the community.”

The location of this new store is in a great place for travelers coming through to stop and fuel up, and it also creates another restaurant for travelers as well as locals.

A ribbon cutting and a donation to a community organization is scheduled for July 13 at 11 a.m.

The White Pine Chamber of Commerce will be joining Love’s for the ribbon cutting, where they will present a $2,000 donation to The Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows.

There are several Love’s locations around Nevada which include Fernley, Las Vegas and Wells. Nationwide, they have more than 430 locations in 41 states. “

We’re excited to open this new location, and we hope the community will stop by on opening day”.