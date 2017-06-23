Staff moving back into renovated city hall

By







1 shares

By KayLynn Roberts-McMurray

The Ely Times

The staff at Ely City Hall have been busy moving the staff back to the 109- year-old building on 501 Mill St.

They are now open for business at this location City Hall was temporarily relocated to the building on Campton Street for the past two years while renovations were made to the original building.

The building has been remodeled to modernize the facility with a much more open floor plan.

The space includes a meeting area as well.

The City Attorney and Building and Planning department’s offices will be located on the second floor of the building.

During a phone interview, Mayor Melody VanCamp mentioned that nothing had been done to the City Hall building since 1972, and none of the renovations would have been able to be completed unless they moved out of it for 2 years like they did.

“There was no pride, the building was dilapidated, and run down, and presentation is everything,” she said. “Now the building is energy efficient, beautiful, everyone is happy and it says we care about our city, I am really excited about this.”

The city will be saving money now by not leasing a building anymore, and they will be able to recover from the remodeling costs in just a few months.

The mayor also mentioned that she spoke with the State Historic Preservation Office and they informed her that the facility is a prime candidate for renovations.

“Renovations are still on the plate, we will continue with our efforts one room at a time,” VanCamp said.