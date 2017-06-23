White Pine County Sheriff’s Blotter Report

By







Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office for June 12 – June 18. Information and spellings of names contained in the blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withheld at the requests of persons whose names appear in the blotter or elsewhere in the newspaper that are released by the law enforcement agencies that include the WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local, state, federal and tribal law enforcement agencies.

JUNE 12

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that Seth J. Pierce age 25 of Ely was arrested on an Ely Municipal Court warrant.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: Officer made contact with the parties involved and reported that they agreed to separate for the night. The information will be forwarded to Tribal Police due to the incident occurring on tribal land.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that several people were after him and had also damaged his vehicle. Officer checked the area and the reporting parties’ vehicle and reported that no problems were located. Officer reported that the reporting party was having some sort of panic attack.

REPORT OF A NOISE DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the individuals involved who were having a social gathering in their yard. They were advised to keep the peace.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that someone was inside his car and was trying to harm him. Officer checked the vehicle and reported that no one was located. Officer escorted the reporting party home.

REPORT OF A CIVIL PROBLEM: Reporting party stated that she was having problems with her landlord over the rental of a home. The reporting party stated that the landlord had turned the power off to the residence due to rent being owned on the rental. The reporting party was advised it was a civil problem.

REPORT OF A NOISE DISTURBANCE: City — officer received a report of someone using heavy equipment and causing a noise disturbance. The area was patrolled and no problems were located.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that he was waived over by an unknown person who then requested he get out of his vehicle. The reporting party stated that he then drove away from the area. The area was patrolled, but the individual was not located.

New bookings: Seth J. Pierce / Ely Municipal Court warrant, contempt of court / Bail $645.

JUNE 13

REPORT OF THREATS: City — reporting party stated that someone had placed a note on her vehicle. The note made threats towards her and her family. Officer investigated the incident and it is unknown who had written the note. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City— the individual was contacted and stated that he was fine. He requested no assistance.

REPORT OF A CIVIL PROBLEM: City — reporting party stated that she had sold a phone to an individual and made a payment plan with her. The individual has now stopped paying for the phone. The individual was contacted and advised to return the phone to the reporting party. Both parties involved were advised it was a civil problem.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that Jesus E. Gonzalez age 21 of Ely was arrested on an Ely Justice Court warrant.

REPORT OF A SCAM: City — reporting party stated that he had received a phone call from an individual clamming that he had won a large amount of money. The caller advised the reporting party in order to claim the prize he would need to send him a certain amount of money and then he could claim is prize. The reporting party was advised it was a scam and to discontinue any contact with the caller.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — officer reported that the mother and child were contacted and no problems were reported.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City — reporting party stated that someone had entered into her home and stole some currency and several religious related items. Investigation continues.

REPORT OF A NOSIE DISTURBANCE: Officer contacted the occupants of the home and advised them of the noise complaint. A warning was issued for disturbing the peace.

REPORT OF TRESPASSING: Reporting party stated that several people were trespassing on private property. The area was patrolled, but no one was located.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that an indidvual was standing in the roadway causing a disturbance. Officer patrolled the area, but the person was not located.

New bookings: Jesus E. Gonzalez / Ely Justice Court warrant, contempt of court / Bail $305.

JUNE 14

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that John R. Calderon age 58 of Ely was arrested for failure to yield right of way and DUI.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted one of the parties involved who stated that she had been involved in a verbal argument with her boyfriend. She stated that her boyfriend had left for the night. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF HARASSMENT: City — reporting party stated that she added an individual to her Face Book account and now the individual is requesting she pay money to him or he will post pictures of her and send them to her family members. The reporting party was advised it was a scam and to block the individual from her account.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: City — reporting party stated that when she returned home she observed that a window on her residence had been broken. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: Reporting party stated that it appeared that someone was camping near his home. Officer checked the area and located a tent with some belonging. The person responsible for the tent was not located.

REPORT OF A FRAUD: City — reporting party stated that an individual had opened two checking accounts at her place of employment. The individual was then writing and transferring money back and forth from each account. Neither account had sufficient funds to cover the checks. Investigation into the incident continues.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that Marcos M. Valenzuela age 22 of Ruth was arrested on an Ely Municipal Court warrant.

REPORT OF A BURGLARY: City — reporting party stated that someone had entered into his home and stole numerous items. Investigation into the incident continues.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City — officer received a report of small children playing in the roadway. The children were contacted along with their parent and advised to stay out of the roadway.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The indidvual was contacted who stated that he was fine. He requested no assistance.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: City — reporting party stated that she moved to the area several months ago. Since then she has noticed that her personal documents have been stolen and then returned. She believes that her husband whom she is separated from is doing this to harass her. The reporting party believes that her husband lives somewhere in Idaho. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — the person was contacted who advised that he was fine and needed no assistance.

REPORT OF A POSSIBLE AMBER ALERT LOCATED: City — reporting party stated that she believes that her neighbors are people she has seen on TV reference an Amber Alert. The individuals were contacted who were not associated to an Amber Alert.

REPORT OF A FIGHT: City — reporting party stated that she had gotten into a verbal argument with an individual at a local business. During the argument it turned physical where she had been struck. Officer contacted the other party involved who was issued a citation for battery.

REPORT OF POSSIBLE CHILD ABUSE: City — reporting party stated that her stepfather has physical abused her and her siblings. Officer reported that the incident occurred in another state. DCFS will be contacted and the information will be forwarded to the proper jurisdiction.

REPORT OF A DISTURBANCE: City — officer received a report of a noise disturbance coming from a local business. The manager of the business was contacted and advised of the problem.

New bookings: John R. Calderon / Failure to yield right of way and DUI / Bail $1,005. Marcos M. Valenzuela / Ely Municipal Court warrant, contempt of court / Bail $885.

JUNE 15

REPORT OF VANDALISM: City – the reporting party claimed an unknown subject tipped over several statues on their property. A report was completed.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: A vehicle struck a pole and the driver fled the scene. An accident report was completed and the investigation continues involving the identity of the driver.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for speeding and spoke to the driver, identified as 22 year old Washington resident Romello Clay. He was later arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – the two subjects, identified as Calvin Peterson and Vickie Peterson, were contacted and claimed they were only arguing. Both were later arrested for being under the influence of a controlled substance.

REPORT OF A PUBLIC NUISANCE: City – the reporting party complained about a neighbor’s garbage. The neighbor was contacted and agreed to pick it up.

REPORT OF A DOG PROBLEM: The reporting party claimed he got bit by a dog.

REPORT OF HARASSMENT: City – 27 year old Ely resident Kipp Syme was arrested for making threats toward another person.

New Bookings: Marissa McCracken / Serving time for Drug Court Romello Clay / Speeding, driving without a valid license, driving under the influence, and possession of a controlled substance / Bail $135,000 Calvin Peterson / Under the influence of a controlled substance / Bail $10,000 Vickie Peterson / Under the influence of a controlled substance / Bail $10,000 Kipp Brendan Syme / Harassment / Bail $640

JUNE 16

REPORT OF A PROBLEM M WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that his roommate had locked him out of their apartment. The reporting party was advised to contact the manager of the apartment to be let back in.

REPORT OF DOG ON THE ROADWAY: The area was patrolled, but the dogs were not located.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: City — reporting party stated that he ordered food at a local restaurant and when he received it, it appeared to have blood on it. Officer contacted the management of the restaurant who denied any problems had occurred with the food. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that she had broken up with her boyfriend, but he refuses to move out of their apartment. Officer reported that both parties involved are on the lease to the apartment. They were advised it was a civil problem.

REPORT OF ANIMAL NEGLECT: City — officer received a report of a horse that wasn’t being cared for. Officer contacted the owner of the horse and provided alternatives for caring for the horse.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that Michael R. Hiatt age 25 of Ely was arrested on an Ely Justice Court warrant.

REPORT OF FOUND BONES: Reporting party stated that he had located some bones. Officer examined the bones and reported that they had come from a deer. No problems were located.

REPORT OF A TRESPASSER: City — officer contacted the individual who lived at the residence.

REPORT OF A LOST WALLET: City — officer reported that the wallet was returned to the owner.

REPORT OF GARBAGE IN THE ROADWAY: The responsible person returned and collect the garbage.

REPORT OF A CHILD LOCKED IN A VEHICLE: City — a local tow company was contacted who assisted in unlocking the vehicle.

REPORT OF A FOUND RADIO: The item was placed into lost and found.

REPORT OF A MOTORIST ASSIST: Officer received a report of a vehicle that was disabled and was in the roadway. The area was patrolled, but the vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF A SAFETY HAZZARD: City — officer received a report of a business sign that appeared to be ready to fall. The manager of the business was contacted and advised of the problem.

REPORT OF A NOISE DISTURBANCE: City — officer received a report on an individual who was revving up the motor on his motorcycle. Officer contacted the person and he was issued a citation for disturbing the peace.

New booking: Michael R. Hiatt / Ely Justice Court warrant, fraudulent acts of gaming / Bail $500. Kenneth Bryant / Serving time Michael I Carlgren / Serving time

JUNE 17

REPORT OF A DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the parties involved who had engaged in a verbal argument. They were advised to keep the peace.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the parties involved who advised they had been arguing. The parties involved agreed to separate for the day.

REPORT OF A CHILD CUSTODY PROBLEM: City — reporting party stated that the father of her children didn’t show up for child custody exchange. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A GARBAGE PROBLEM: City — reporting party stated that when the garbage truck picked up the garbage the truck leaked garbage fluid on the roadway. Officer will contact the company at a later date and speak to them about the problem.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City — false alarm.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: The area was patrolled, but the motorcycle was not located.

REPORT OF A BARKING DOG: The owner of the dog was contacted and advised of the complaint. He denied the allegation.

REPORT OF A TRESPASSER: Officer contacted the parties involved and advised them to stay off the property per the owner’s request.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that his father had passed away and now one of his siblings is selling items that belonged to his father. He was advised to obtain a court order to settle the issue.

REPORT OF A CIVIL PROBLEM: Reporting party stated that they had rented a camping spot, but there was someone already in the spot. They were advised to contact the person who rented the spot to them and advise them of the problem.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City — the person was contacted and no problems were reported.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE Officer received a report of several individuals who were involved in an argument that had turned physical. Officer contacted the parties involved who provided different accounts on what had taken place. Officer reported that the investigation continues into the incident.

REPORT OF A BARKING DOG: City — the owner of the dog was contacted who took the dog into his home for the night.

New bookings: Clifton R. Williams Jr./ Ely Justice Court warrant, contempt of court / Bail $1,542.

JUNE 18

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that an individual was loitering at her place of employment. The person was contacted who stated that he was hiding from people. He was advised to leave the area.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the parties involved who were arguing over child custody. The situation was resolved and the parties separated for the night.

REPORT OF DOGS AT LARGE: Officer contacted the owner of the dogs who apologized and stated one of his children had left the gate open allowing the dog to escape. The dogs were placed back into the yard.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that she wanted a family member removed from her home. The reporting party stated that the family member doesn’t live at her home, but had slept there the night before. When officers arrived the family member had already left the area.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH CHILD CUSTODY: City — reporting party stated that the father of her children hadn’t returned the children from their visit with him as agreed upon. Officer reported while looking for the father the children were returned to the reporting party.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that Aaron K. Nall age 39 of Ely was arrested for driving suspended and DUI.

REPORT OF FIREWORKS: The area was patrolled, but no fireworks were located.

REPORT OF A CHILD CUSTODY PROBLEM: City — officer contacted the parties involved who were arguing over child custody. Officer spoke to the parties involved and the situation was resolved.

New bookings: Aaron K. Nall / Driving suspended and DUI / Bail $1,630. Kyhsa M. Jennings /Possession of cocaine, transporting a dangerous drug, and possession of a dangerous drug / Bail $36,000/ Arrested by the Nevada Highway Patrol