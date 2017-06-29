Carol Hunt, 74 of Ely, passed away Thursday, June 22, at 11:07 PM in Las Vegas at the Henderson Hospital ICU Unit. At her request there will be no services.
Carol Hunt
June 29, 2017 By Leave a Comment
