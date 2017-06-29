You are here: Home / Obituaries / Carol Hunt

Carol Hunt

Carol Hunt, 74 of Ely, passed away Thursday, June 22, at 11:07 PM in Las Vegas at the Henderson Hospital ICU Unit.  At her request there will be no services.

Comments

  1. Donna J Browning says:
    July 1, 2017 at 10:42 am

    I will miss
    You

    Reply

