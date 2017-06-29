By







20 shares

Dorothy Eleene Brooks Lani, passed away May 30th, 2017. She was 90 years old.

She lived a full and enjoyable life in Ely, raising 5 kids (Dorothy, Louis, Patricia, Marion, Raymond), with her husband Raymond Lani.

She volunteered many hours with the Red Cross and was an election worker for many years. She did beautiful handwork, which she generously shared with friends and family. She especially enjoyed spending time camping with her family.

She had 19 grandkids, 52 great grandkids and 11 great, great grandkids. She will be greatly missed.

The family wishes to thank Georgia Robison for helping Dorothy live independently in her home until almost the end. Raymond and Dorothy’s ashes will be laid to rest on Saturday, July 22th at the Ely cemetery at 3 pm. Friends and family welcome.